Avengers: Endgame Directors Confirm Loki Created Alternate Reality

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, some fans are confused about the possibilities of parallel universes and branched realities — especially when it comes to the actions of Captain America and Loki. And while we do know that Cap did his best to put things back the way they were, there’s a possibility that some of the events of the past were drastically changed.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the scene when Loki disappeared with the Tesseract, effectively changing the fate of the Space Stone and the God of Mischief in one fell swoop. The two confirmed that, yes, Loki did in fact create a brand new branch of the multiverse with his action.

“The intent was that he was going to correct the past timelines at the point that the stones left,” Joe Russo explained to Business Insider. “Loki, when he teleports away with the Time Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for [Cap] to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality.”

Added Anthony Russo, “We’re dealing with this idea of multiverses and branched realities, so there are many realities.”

That answer straight up confirms that the multiverse has been opened up, which is confirmed to play a big role in the next release Spider-Man: Far From Home. That first trailer confirmed that Mysterio claims to come from a parallel reality, presenting himself as a hero in his home world.

But this also sets up the possible Disney+ series that’s set to focus on Loki, though we still don’t know much about the plot of this series. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has promised these new series will play an important part in the future of the MCU, kicking off with Hiddleston returning to play the God of Mischief.

“[Disney+] is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell,” said Feige. “When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Fans can see Loki cause some multiversal mayhem in Avengers: Endgame, now playing in theaters.

