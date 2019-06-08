Barbie Wins Big at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Mattel’s Barbie is more than a doll. Sure, she’s made of plastic and has been a favorite of children around the world since her debut on toy shelves in March 1959, but she’s also a cultural icon. The doll has taken on just about as many career paths as you can imagine, helped celebrate iconic women as part of the Shero line, and even helped with representation with additions of dolls with different skin tones, races, abilities and more in the course of her 60-year history. But earlier this week Barbie added one more accomplishment to her impressive roster: Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) award-winner.

In New York on Monday, Barbie was honored with one of the fashion industry’s most prestigious awards the CFDA’s Board of Directors Tribute Award for her influence on over the past 60 years. According to CNN, the award was presented by model and actor Yara Shahidi while the official Barbie Instagram account celebrated the win with a post of the doll all dressed up in a custom gown by Dian von Furstenberg. Von Furstenberg is also the chair of the CFDA.

Barbie’s award was one of 11 presented at Monday night’s ceremony. Other winners included Jennifer Lopez, who won the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award, as well as Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen’s sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who won their fifth CFDA fashion award for their brand, The Row.

And when it comes to Barbie’s fashion influence, earlier this year it was announced that Mattel was adding new additions to their inclusive Fashionista line, additions that include dolls not only with different hair textures and body types, but with disabilities as well. The line addition saw the introduction of a Barbie who uses a wheelchair as well as one with a removable, prosthetic leg, additions that Mattel’s vice president of Barbie Design Kim Culmone told Teen Vogue at the time were highly requested by consumers.

“We’re going to be introducing a doll in a wheelchair and a doll representing physical disabilities. She has a prosthetic limb,” Culmone said. “[There will be] additional body sizes — a Barbie with a smaller bust and a less-defined waist. A wheelchair or doll in a wheelchair was one of the most requested items through our consumer hotline. It’s important to us to listen to our consumers.”