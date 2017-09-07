Building Up to LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Part One

Well, due to the yearly E3 conference, new footage has been revealed for D.C.’s Lego Batman 2 and it only seems to be building my anticipation even more. With these new videos, we’re able to see the famous Batmobile in action. The first game did its vehicle mode looking down on the street and vehicles, making it seem very match car. And though it was fun, it wasn’t anything to write home about. But that is definitely not the case now. The driving of the Batmobile is more akin to Grand Theft Auto. And for those who don’t know what that means, you’re basically behind the vehicle, driving around and either hitting or avoiding civilians.I’m sure this is purely the HUB world but it’s nonetheless. The car is able to shoot bullets and throw out powerful grenades that explode after a few seconds. On top of that, while driving through the streets, you are able to pick up the random characters you’ve acquired throughout the game. But how does all of this translate into actual gameplay?Very well. Watch this video and see: