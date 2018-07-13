Two New ‘Bumblebee’ Decepticon Trackers Revealed, Angela Bassett and Justin Theroux Cast

The first look at two new Decepticon trackers from Paramount’s upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee has been revealed.

Ahead of the film’s panel at San Diego Comic Con next week, EW dropped the image above, revealing Shatter and Dropkick. Shatter “takes the form of a cherry-red Plymouth Satellite” according to the reveal and is voiced by Angela Bassett. Dropkick’s “vehicle form is a blue AMC Javelin” with the voice of Justin Theroux.

These are the two main villains of the film according to director Travis Knight. There will also be a third villain with the ability to fly but the cast members and details are being kept under wraps, for now.

“When the cast is too big, and you have a finite amount of time, there’s only so much you can do to create an investment in them,” Knight said. “This is a more personal, intimate, and character-driven story, so it felt right to keep the villain plot relatively simple and contained. If you keep things lean, you can add a lot of other stuff on top of it that makes it more enjoyable.”

BumbleeBee stars John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld. During a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the first footage from the film was revealed. A full trailer is expected to arrive at San Diego Comic Con during Paramount’s panel on Friday at 5 pm PT.

“[Travis Knight is] taking the story back to the beginning, set in a period where I first fell in love with Transformers,” Cena said in the CinemaCon featurette.

“One last thing before we give this long awaited sneak peek that I’m excited to see myself,” Cena said. “It really was an incredible experience working with Travis…He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

Bumblebee is set prior to the events of any Transformers film released to date. It will take place in 1987, serving as a throwback to the popular 1980’s cartoon. Bumblebee, this time around, will be a Volkswagen Beetle rather than the Camaro fans came to know in the popular modern movies.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Bumblebee will hit theaters on December 21.