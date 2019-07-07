Burger King Reportedly Bringing Back the Crispy Taco

Brace yourselves, Burger King fans — it looks like the chain’s iconic crispy tacos have started reappearing at select locations. Though an official announcement has yet to surface from the home of the Whopper, eagle-eyed Burger King customers have taken to Twitter to share the news of the product returning.

“Crispy Taco” m’am this is a Burger King pic.twitter.com/nhdnSxyNlX — finn the human (@biggayafricafan) July 3, 2019

The tasty value treats haven’t been on the chain’s for nearly a decade, exiting most locations at some point in 2010. At the time, they were one of the best values on the menu, with two available for $1.49. According to some fans that have taken advantage of the return, they’re now selling two for $1.99.

Not unlike similar tacos from Jack in the Box, the seasoned meat is put into a taco shell and then deep-fried, creating the “crispy” exterior as teased in the name. Everything’s then topped with American cheese, lettuce, and a special sauce. Needless to say, the return has been pretty divisive thus far, with BK fans seemingly either loving or hating the tacos.

Burger King got a crispy taco and that bitch is swanginnnnn a must cop. Probably not good for your health tho — Isaiah (@YaBoiCurtis) July 5, 2019

Have crispy tacos popped back up at your local Burger King location? If so, let us know in the comments below!