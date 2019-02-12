Cap’n Crunch Launches New Chocolate-Flavored Cereal

Valentine’s Day is coming up later this week and if you’re looking for a way to make breakfast a bit more special on the day of love, Cap’n Crunch has you covered.

Quaker Oats is launching a limited-edition flavor for their popular Cap’n Crunch cereal: Chocolatey Berry Crunch. According to Delish, the special flavor has begun appearing on store shelves and appears to be essentially a combination of the regularly available Crunch Berries flavor and the discontinued Chocolately Crunch variety. According to Quaker Oats’ website, the cereal will appeal to those who like the taste of chocolate, at least while it’s available.

“If you like the taste of chocolate, you will love this Crunch,” the official description reads. “But this limited-edition Chocolatey Berry-licious treat won’t last forever! Better get your hands on a bowl berry fast!”

However, if a chocolate-berry breakfast cereal isn’t quite what you’re going for in the way of Valentine-adjacent foods, there are plenty of other special holiday treats you can enjoy. Hershey’s recently introduced the new, limited-edition Lava Cake Kisses while Starburst has non-chocolate candy covered with heart-shaped jellybeans. If ice cream is more your thing, Dairy Queen brought back their Dipped Strawberry Blizzard not just for Valentine’s Day, but for the whole month of February.

If food isn’t your love language (and Star Wars is) there’s also ThinkGeek’s new Star Wars plush bouquet options available, including a deluxe Battle of Endor bouquet with nine characters and a simple Han Solo and Princess Leia version complete with memorable quotes on plus hearts, including the essential “I love you” and “I know.” You can check out more about both of those options here.

Of course, there’s also always the possibility that maybe you just don’t want to deal with anything Valentine’s related at all. If that’s the case maybe you can check out KFC’s new Cheetos Sandwich.

