Actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Byung-Hun Lee have joined the cast of RED 2, according to Summit Entertainment.The suspiciously food coloring-sounding sequel is a follow-up to the Bruce Willis/Mary Louise Parker hit based on Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner’s comic book series and centers around a group of former spies who are drawn back into the game years after retirement. “RED” stands for “retired, extremely dangerous.”Directed byDean Parisot of Galaxy Quest fame, RED 2 is expected to be in theaters August 3, 2013. Willis, Parker, John Malkovich and Morgan Freeman are expected to reprise their roles from the first film.Production is expected to begin on the film as soon as star Bruce Willis finishes work on A Good Day to Die Hard, which he just began filming in Russia.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Red 2 Cast
