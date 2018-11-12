‘Charmed’s Shannen Doherty Loses Home In California Wildfires

The Woolsey Fire continues to cause devastation in Southern California, having destroyed over 170 homes with many buildings and structures still under threat.

With 200,000 residents being forced to evacuate, many celebrities are among those in danger of losing their houses. Unfortunately, thanks to an Instagram post, we now know Shannen Doherty is among those who have lost their homes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the heartbreaking post, Doherty remembers her home fondly as the place where she wed her husband and the place that made her feel closer to her late father. “My heart is ripped apart,” she writes.

According to USA Today, Doherty was out of town then the fire broke on Thursday, but the people watching her home “were able to evacuate safely with the actress’ dogs and horse.”

Before posting about her devastating loss, Doherty updated her followers with the following post, which thanked the firefighters and the friends who were watching her pets.

Best known for her roles in Heathers (1988), Beverly Hills, 90210, and the original Charmed, Doherty faces this new tragedy in the wake of a tough couple of years. In 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which went into remission last year.

Many celebrities were quick to offer their support with comments on the star’s post. Long time friend, Sarah Michelle Geller, simply commented with a “NO”. Candace Cameron-Bure offered her sympthaises as well as Mira Sorvino and Christina Ricci.

Sadly, Doherty isn’t the only person to suffer this tragic loss. Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke, and Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, have also lost their homes to the fire.

Doherty was recently in the news for defending the Charmed reboot, imploring people to “be a little kinder” and give the show a chance.

You can catch the actress in four episodes of Heathers, which is a new series based on the film she co-starred in 30 years ago.