Chick-fil-A Topples In-N-Out As America’s Top Fast Food Joint

Move along In-N-Out fans, there’s a new sheriff in town — Chick-fil-A has toppled the cult classic burger joint in a new study from the team at Food & Wine. As a part of its second annual Market Force study, Food & Wine surveyed over 7,600 fast-food fiends and as one might expect in 2019, the chicken-based chain found itself four full percentage points ahead of the Irvine, California-based burger spot.

The study doesn’t technically pit restaurants from different categories head-to-head. Rather, Chick-fil-A finished with a 79 percent Composite Loyalty Index in the study while In-N-Out, last year’s champ — finished at 73 percent in the burger category. Also quite surprising was the appearance of Raising Cane’s at 78 percent, sending In-N-Out to third place on this year’s list.

And this isn’t the first honor Chick-fil-A has earned this year. A few weeks back, the chicken spot earned top honors from the American Customer Satisfaction Index for the fourth straight year.

“We are honored by the ranking and grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A – it’s truly our pleasure to serve them,” the restaurant told ComicBook.com about its previous honor. “More than 145,000 people represent Chick-fil-A in 2,400 restaurants. This recognition is acknowledgment of their commitment to serving great food with gracious hospitality to our devoted customers.”

Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty