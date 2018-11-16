Chris Pratt in Talks for ‘The Saint’ Reboot

When it comes to action franchises, Chris Pratt appears to be the hottest commodity in Hollywood.

In addition to his stint as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films and his ongoing role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pratt might be joining another soon-to-be-rebooted franchise: The Saint.

The Saint originated as a TV show in 1962 with Roger Moore (best known for playing James Bond) playing Simon Templar, a Robin-Hood type thief with an anti-hero status. The character originated from a series of books by Leslie Charteris and has continued to make its way though popular culture over the years.

Six series aired with Moore in the title role, which was followed by a character resurgence in 1978 with Ian Ogilvy taking the lead, this time in Return of the Saint. Return only lasted 24 episodes and the character was put to rest until another attempt was made in 1987 with “The Saint in Manhattan”.

The late ’80s series was set to star Andrew Clarke, but only one episode was ever completed. They brought the character back again soon after in 1989, this time with six television movies that starred Simon Dutton.

One of the more successful reboots of the The Saint was the film starring Val Kilmer, who played the part in a 1997.

There have been more attempts to reboot the series over the years, the latest being a 2012 show that was supposed to star Adam Rayner and Eliza Dushku. However, the pilot ended up being reworked as a TV movie, which was released last year.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures is “dancing with” Chris Pratt, who they hope will be the next star to take on the role of Simon Templar.

While this is exciting news for Pratt fans, the actor is not done with his other franchises. He’ll be starring in the third installments of the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy trilogies.

Jurassic World 3 already has a release date: June 11, 2021. Unfortunately, Vol. 3 of the Guardians franchise has been pushed back.