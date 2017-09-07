Christian Bale Chokes Up Over Heath Ledger Footage At MTV Movie Awards

In an awards show that is usually known for its outrageousness and humor, Christian Bale provided one of the most emotional moments. Christian Bale, Gary Oldman, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt appeared on stage together to introduce new footage for The Dark Knight Rises. However, before the new Dark Knight Rises footage was revealed, some old footage was played from Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.Some of the footage from The Dark Knight included scenes of the late Heath Ledger as The Joker. Heath Ledger died in January 2008, before The Dark Knight was ever released in theaters. His incredible performance as The Joker earned him a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. After the footage aired, it was Christian Bale’s turn to speak, but he found himself overcome with emotion over watching Heath Ledger on the big screen.Bale choked back tears and his voice wavered as he said, “Man, great to remember Heath in that moment. Wonderful to see Heath Ledger there.” Christian Bale soon regained his composure, but it was a very touching moment. His expression of grief helped show how much Ledger is missed by his friends and fellow actors.