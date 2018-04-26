CinemaCon: Lionsgate Presentation Recap

On Thursday, Lionsgate showcased its slate of upcoming films at the Coliseum in Caesar’s Palace for the last presentation of 2018’s CinemaCon.

The presentation began with a sizzle reel of Lionsgate films ranging from The Hunger Games to John Wick and Robin Hood. David Spitz takes the stage to host the presentation. He thanks the theater owners for attending and supporting the studio. Spitz is excited to present a slate for “the incredible diversity of movie going audiences,” and he introduced Patrick Wachsberger and Joe Drake.

“Hard at work on the next franchise, The King Killer Chronicle,” Drake said, based on the best-selling novel. It will “be directed by Sam Raimi, produced by musical mastermind Lin Manuel Miranda.”

The first film showcased will be Uncle Drew. Lil Row Howery takes the stage to present it. He points out that studio execs are always “about to fight” and walk around CinemaCon like they’re in a gang. After some solid jokes and laugh from the crowd, Howery introduces an even funnier trailer for the basketball film.

Next is Blindspotting. Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal take the stage. “We wrote and starred in this film,” Casal said. “We really hope you enjoy the trailer for our film.”

The trailer plays. It starts with people messing around with guns and money in a neon-lit car. They’re actually in an Uber, they didn’t know their friend drives for them. The main character wants out of probation, so he asks his friend not to carry the gun with him, and he ends up witnessing a cop gunning down a black man. Miles, the white guy of the group, is a loose cannon. He’s a danger to the main character. Things escalate until the main charcterhas to rule he “ain’t no killer.”

After the trailer, Diggs and Casal deliver an exclusive and impressive poem in relation to the film’s subject of injustice.

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis take the stage for The Spy Who Dumped Me. “It’s about two best friends who get drunk,” McKinnon starts. “They do find a way to kick some butt.”

“There are car chases, explosions, gun fights, comedy, romance, we traveled across beautiful European cities together,” Kunis said, with McKinnon acting them out.

A globetrotting, action-packed, and hilarious trailer plays.

Next is Kin. Sean Levy sends a message. “The story of Kin begins with two first time directors who also happen to be twin brothers,” Levy said. “The Bakers told a story of a boy who finds this mysterious piece of weaponry…what we do know is that it holds unimaginable power with unbelievable consequences…I’m proud to share a first look of Kin with you. Kin opens in theaters on August 31, take a look!”

The trailer starts with a young black kid with an older white man, being lectured on how hard the world is. Wandering around the city, he comes across the weapon. He picks it up and unlocks it, unleashing a light. Later, we learn his brother just got out of prison. His brother tells him he is important to him but his father tells him to be careful around him. A tattooed James Franco has a group which beats down the boys older brother. In a strip club, he holds the gun, and scares the men off with its massive power. Space-age suit wearing soldiers are tracking him. Franco chases them. Action sequences zip by and the brother is told he is going to have to “figure out” what he got his little brother into. He’s been keeping a secret. The weapon expands. The kid is ready to use the weapon and does, blasting people out of a building.

Next is Hell Fest. A trailer is introduced.

A Simple Favor follows, with the cast and director taking the stage to introduce a drink recipe, before the first look at the first trailer.

The trailer tells the story of Emily going missing, as Kendrick’s characters have to go looking for her. They’re thoroughly warned about looking for her, as the police do the same. Kendrick swears she smells her. A little boy tells her, “I saw my mom,” which is shocking.

Hunter Killer follows with a message from Gerard Butler. He asks wheneveryone saw the last “great submarine movie” and promises his new movie “has it all.” It is a “really smart action-thriller that keeps you guessing.” A first look plays.

Robin Hood is up next. Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton come to the stage. “We have an incredible cast,” Egerton said. “Ben Mendelsonh as a truly reptilian sheriff of Nottingham…We’re super, super prouid of this film, and I think we should let it speak for itself.”

“No tights!” Foxx points out. “When you see it, the way Otto has captured this movie, you’ll see it!…At first it was Hood and we though that might throw people off!”

The first look begins. A sprawling city near a river. Hoods hang from a bridge. A Vicious Robin Hood takes down soldiers while wearing a dark hooded costume.The hooded man busts Foxx out of prison. He shoots using a bow on a horse. People are curious who is under the hood. Egerton, out of the hood, questions people on who they think the thief is. Riots ensue in the streets. A woman suggests he can’t be the hood, while another scene sees him unveil his face. In one jump, he twists through the air and sends two arrows through two enemies. He trains. He has to be a warrior. He shoots targets without looking. He steals gold. He gives the camera a wink. Explosions. Arrow. Darkness. Wit. He leaps from a building, shoots an arrow toward camera, and the trailer ends.