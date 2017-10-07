Cosplay Photos from 2017 New York Comic Con – Friday Part Two

So many great costumes on Friday – we decided to split it into two posts! This is the second post, you can check out the first post here. We saw an amazing cosplay of Steel from the Jon Bogdanove run during the 90’s, a stunningly enormous Bumblebee, Gizmonic Institute employee, an odd Logan/Capt America teamup and a bunch of the other Game of Thrones characters (sadly no dragons… just their mother).

No telling what the really big crazy costumes will be over the weekend – in 2015 we saw the Iron Man Hulkbuster that took over a lot of the convention floor. In 2016 the Suicide Squad inspired cosplays were aplenty. This year my bet is on the Wonder Woman taking over the convention’s cosplay – with all the many variations of Diana from over the years we can be sure that we’ll see a lot of them.

Check back – as we’ll have a couple more cosplay and toy galleries from the New York Comic Con in the coming days.