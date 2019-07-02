Dairy Queen Rolls out New Sour Patch Kids Blizzard

It’s finally National Ice Cream Month and to help celebrate the occasion, frozen treat juggernaut Dairy Queen has rolled out a batch of new treats as a part of their ever-popular Blizzard line including, we kid you not, a Sour Patch Kids offering. Using redberry ice cream as a base, the Sour Patch Kids Blizzard uses chopped up candies so as not to overpower the ice cream’s velvety presence.

While admittedly no one on the team here has yet to try it, early reports suggest the initial offering is less sour than one would think with some pucker fiends recommending you ask to add extra Sour Patch candies or “sour base,” whatever that means.

In addition to the Sour Patch Kids Blizzard, other special blizzards for the Summer at Dairy include Summer Berry Cheesecake, S’mores, Oreo Cookie Jar, Brownie Dough, Caramel Cannonball, and Cotton Candy. These six concoctions are all on top of the previously-announced trippy “Out-of-this-World” galaxy-inspired Blizzard.

“We aim to serve up happy food, treats and experiences every time fans visit our restaurants,” Dairy Queen EVP, Marketing Maria Hokanson said in a statement. “From cups to cones and creamy to crunchy, our new Summer Treat Menu will take fans on a flavor adventure — no sunscreen or life vests required!”

DQ’s summer menu and the ingredients contained within each offering can be found below.

Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat: What better way to splash into the season than with a Blizzard Treat named after a quintessential summer activity? The NEW Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat is made with sweet caramel coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces and caramel topping.

OREO® Cookie Jar Blizzard Treat*: A deep dive into the cookie jar created this delicious Blizzard Treat featuring OREO cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge.

Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat: A chocolate lovers’ dream, this decadent NEW creation includes rich and chewy brownie dough pieces, choco chunks and cocoa fudge.

S’mores Blizzard Treat: A cool twist on a campfire favorite, the returning S’mores Blizzard Treat includes a delectable blend of marshmallow filled chocolates and graham.

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: The DQ brand is bringing back a deliciously sweet Blizzard Treat flavor inspired by the classic fair food, with pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles layered throughout creamy soft-serve.

Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: This returning favorite features refreshing blend of real raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, plus rich and creamy cheesecake pieces.

The Sour Patch Kidz Blizzard is now available at participating Dairy Queen locations.