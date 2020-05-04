Demolition Man 2: Sylvester Stallone Says Sequel Is In the Works

Demolition Man 2 is in the works, according to star Sylvester Stallone. The original sci-fi film Demolition Man hit movie theaters in 1993. It’s a cult classic and fans have been looking for a sequel for years. Now it seems it could be on the way. In the original film, Stallone played Sergeant John Spartan of the Los Angeles Police department. He starred opposite Wesley Snipes as Simon Phoenix, a career criminal. Both characters are cryogenically frozen in 1996 and wake up in the years 2032. During their time frozen, both men undergo subliminal rehabilitation therapy. Phoenix escapes and Spartan is revived to help catch him.

Stallone recently spent some time answering fan questions on Instagram and he was asked about the potential future of Demolition Man. After all these years, could a sequel really happen. Surprisingly, Sylvester admitted that Demolition Man 2 was already in the works at Warner Bros.

“I think there is. We’re working on it right now with Warner Bros. and it’s looking fantastic,” Stallone said. “So that should come out, that’s going to happen.”

There’s obviously no telling how far along in development the new Demolition Man movie actually is, especially since the industry has essentially been put on hold for the foreseeable future. However, it sounds like there have been more than just some simple conversations about the sequel. Stallone mentioned that things are “looking fantastic,” which implies that some story/script work has probably been done.

View this post on Instagram Answering the audience A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 3, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

Demolition Man was directed by Marco Brambilla with a script from Daniel Waters, Robert Reneau, and Peter M. Lenkov.

