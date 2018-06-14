Disney’s Dumbo: First Look Colin Farrell Photo Released

The first look at Colin Farrell in Disney‘s upcoming live action Dumbo movie has been revealed.

“Honestly, I was like a child in a sweet shop, I really was, I was so giddy,” Farrell, who plays Holt Farrier, told EW. “I had this sustained excitement during the whole thing because the sets we were working on were extraordinary, the story was so sweet, Tim was such a dream, the cast was so lovely.” Plus, he quipped, “it’s also nice to do something that my children can see.”

Check out the photo of Farrell at Farrier below!

Holt is a former horse showman who, after returning from World War I a widower and having lost an arm, comes home to his two children and a circus business which is anything but successful and run by Danny DeVito’s Max Medici.

Also featured in the photo is Eva Green’s Colette Marchant, an aerial acrobat.

The first trailer for Dumbo was released on Wednesday, seen in the video above!

“Holt was once a circus star but he went off to war and when he returned, it had terribly altered him,” the synopsis reads. “Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) hires him to take care of Dumbo, a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him the laughing stock of the struggling circus troupe. But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, entrepeneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the little elephant a star.”

Disney unveiled the first look at Dumbo at CinemaCon in April, providing the first look at the flying elephant in live-action. Here’s what the folks in attendance at CinemaCon saw from Dumbo:

Danny DeVito rallies people at a circus, getting them excited about Dumbo, “the amazing flying elephant.” Colin Farrell explains this is a whole new story. “The original ends with the elephant flying,” DeVito said. “This one begins with that and goes even further.” DeVito’s character scolds employees for not doing their job and degraded the elephant. His character is struggling as the traveling circus business is dying. Farrell explains Dumbo brings his character closer to his kids.

The live action Dumbo is directed by Tim Burton, on a script from Ehren Kruger. The film stars Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Alan Arkin, and Danny Devito.

Dumbo is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.