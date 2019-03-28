Disney Parks Is Banning Smoking and Placing New Restrictions on Strollers

In an effort to continue making its parks safer and more accessible, Disney is preparing to institute a few substantial changes in the coming months. Certain smoking areas throughout the various parks will soon be banned, and there will be adjustments to the park policies relating to the use of strollers and, of all things, loose ice.

According to Walt Disney World New Today, these park changes will go into effect on May 1st at all of the various Disney parks in the United States. The first, and perhaps most important of the adjustments has to do with the size of strollers, as well as the use of stroller wagons.

From now on, strollers can not be larger than 31″ (79 cm) wide by 52″ (132 cm) long. Fortunately, this won’t affect a ton of park-goers, as the majority of strollers on the market fit within the guidelines. This includes most double jogging strollers. The second half of this new regulation is a little more strict and is said to be heavily enforced. Stroller wagons will not longer be permitted inside Disney Parks, in an effort to help ease the congestion in the tighter areas of the parks.

Additionally, Disney will be removing all designated smoking locations from inside its parks, making them completely smoke free areas. Smoking will be permitted at certain areas outside the gates of the parks, but that’s about it. There will still be designated smoking areas at Disney Resort hotels.

The last of these changes will affect anyone bringing coolers or lunch bags to Disney Parks. Loose ice is no longer permitted to be brought in the parks, though reusable ice packs are still allowed. The same goes for dry ice. Unlike the other two changes, this will begin immediately.

