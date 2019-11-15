Fans Start Petition to Get Cory in the House Added to Disney+

While Disney+ may have a ton of great content already available, ranging from The Mandalorian to Lizzie McGuire and everything between, there are still quite a few titles missing from the roster. Movies like National Treasure, Black Panther, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi are still streaming on Netflix, so their absence makes some sense, and Disney+ has placeholders revealing exactly when those titles will be added. However, there are some older titles that have yet to be mentioned on the service, and users clearly aren’t happy about it. Once such show is Cory in the House, and a few fans have started an actual petition to get the series added to Disney+.

On Thursday, a petition began on Change.org asking The Walt Disney Company to add both seasons of Cory in the House to Disney+. The petition likely won’t do much of anything, but at least its founder has a sense of humor about it. When you read the call to action on the petition’s home page, it’s very clear that Mik M., the person who started the petition, knows how silly of an idea it is.

“It’s come to the attention of the public that the extensive roster of programming featured on Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney+, does not include the hit 2007-2008 series Cory in the House,” reads the statement. “It seems the company believed they could simply get away with this without anyone noticing. Well, it’s time for us to speak up and let them know how we truly feel. Add every episode of CitH to Disney+ or risk the loss of thousands- no, hundreds of thousands- of subscribers. We will not rest until we can watch Kyle Massey dominate our home televisions and mobile devices once again!”

If you recall, Cory in the House is a spinoff of That’s So Raven and follows Kyle Massey’s Cory Baxter as he moves with his father to Washington D.C. after getting a job as a chef in the White House. The show ran for 35 episodes from 2007-2008.

It is a bit strange that Cory in the House isn’t on Disney+ but both That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home are. It would be nice to see Cory in the House added to the roster at some point in the future. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

