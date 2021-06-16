Disney+ Releases Chip N Dale Opening Title Sequence, Key Art, and New Premiere Date

Last year, it was announced that Chip ‘n’ Dale would be coming to Disney+ with a half-animated and half-live-action Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie. However, that’s not the only thing to look forward to when it comes to the iconic Disney duo. Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life is a new series hitting the streaming service next month, and fans just got a glimpse at the opening title sequence as well as some key art.

“It’s double the fun with this opening!,” Disney+ teased on YouTube. You can check out the open titles for the animated series below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new animates series is being produced by Xilam Animation with Marc du Pontavice serving as the show’s Executive Producer/Producer and Jean Cayrol as Director. Vincent Artaud has joined the series as its composer. You can read the description for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life here: “Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch, and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life will be one of the many new Disney+ series to release new episodes on Wednesdays. The streaming service premiered Loki on a Wednesday last week and then announced today that Wednesday will become their new launch day for shows moving forward. However, shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which currently releases episodes on Fridays, will continue to keep their release day for the remainder of the season. Other upcoming shows that will make the switch to Wednesdays will include Monsters at Work, Turner & Hooch, Behind the Attraction, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Growing Up Animal, and Short Circuit. This likely also includes future Marve Cinematic Universe l shows like Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.

Will you be checking out Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life on Disney+? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life will premiere on Disney+ on July 28th. The Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is expected to be released sometime in 2022. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.