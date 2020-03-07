Disney World To Sanitize Fingerprint Scanners After Every Scan

Everyone is trying to figure out the best precautions to take in light of the Coronavirus, and Disney is no different. That means Disney in the corporate sense as well as the vaunted Disney parks, including Disney World and Disney Land. In a new report from WFLA NewsChannel 8, some of those precautions Disney is taking were discussed, and one of the bigger changes they are making is when guests first enter the park. Typically when you enter the park you have to put your finger on a scanner so it can scan your fingerprint, and typically this process is rather expedited, moving people along quickly. It seems that could change, as one precaution Disney is taking is that a cast member will wipe down the fingerprint scanner after every guest.

As you might imagine, that will probably slow down the entry process quite a bit, even if cast members do it efficiently. There are simply so many people walking into the park at any given time, especially when it first opens, so if you happen to be heading to Disney you will want to allow for that extra time at the front.

As they explain in the video, that approach will also affect lines and wait time in the park. For those who have fast passes, there are stations where you need to scan your finger and your Fastpass, and since the same process is applied, those wait times will likely increase as well.

The original article was updated after hearing from a Disney spokesperson, who said that a quote from People Magazine was not an official one from Disney World Resorts, so this precaution process could end up changing or not be the case at all.

They did state however that they are monitoring the situation and are regularly staying in touch with the CDC and other health agencies for information and guidance.

They also said the preventive measures they are taking are in line with federal recommendations and input from medical teams, and that includes the addition of more hand sanitizers throughout their parks and resorts.

