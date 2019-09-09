Disney Surprises Six Year Old Who Used His Disney World Money to Help With Hurricane Dorian

There aren’t nearly as many good stories in the news these days, which is part of the reason that Jermaine Belle is becoming such an inspiration. A six-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida, Bell had been saving up for quite a while to take a drip to Walt Disney World in Orlando. However, he made a very grown-up and selfless decision when the devastating Hurricane Dorian arrived last week, and Disney is now rewarding his efforts.

Bell was staying with his grandmother in South Carolina this past week when Hurricane Dorian came to town, causing many people to evacuate their homes. As folks were passing through the town where his grandmother lived, Belle decided he needed to help them in any way he could. The young boy took all of the money that he had saved up for his trip to Disney World and spent it on food for the weary travelers. He bought hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to hand out to those evacuating so that they didn’t have to worry about where their next meal would come from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This act of selflessness and compassion isn’t often seen coming from a six-year-old, but it goes to show just how much Bell cares for the people around him. He made the choice knowing that it would indefinitely delay his dream of going to the most magical place on Earth. Well Disney got wind of Jermaine Bell’s story and decided to bring the magic to him.

During an interview about his help with the hurricane, cast members from Disney set up a surprise outside of Bell’s house. He was led out into the driveway to find all sorts of Disney goodies and even a surprise from Mickey Mouse himself. The even better news? That wasn’t the end of the surprise.

Bell’s dream is coming true even though his money went to helping others. Disney is sending him on a trip to Walt Disney World next month as a thank you for his kindness to others.

The moral of this story isn’t that Bell did the right thing and was eventually rewarded, though it’s awesome to see him get the chance to go to Disney World. What’s truly great about this story is that Jermaine, at just six years old, knew that helping those in need was more important than his own wishes.

We could use a few more Jermaine Bells in the world.