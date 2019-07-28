Call to Ban Childless Millennials From Disney World Met With Outrage and Backlash

For decades, Disney Parks have set out to be the happiest place on Earth for attendees, but it sounds like some believe that has an expiration date. Earlier this month, a Facebook post from 2018 went viral on Reddit and Twitter, in which an anonymous mother goes on a rant about how “immature millennials” are ruining the park for families.

After blaming her son not getting a Disney pretzel on a “childless woman” being part of a long line, the woman goes on to argue that people without children should be banned from the park, and that mothers with children should get to skip every line in the park (which theoretically creates a whole other logistical nightmare, but that’s neither here nor there).

This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It’s me, the millennial slut who just goes to Disney World to make children cry pic.twitter.com/COokEiTdMm — Jen 🔜 Gen Con🌹🥖🌹 (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

The post – and an op-ed agreeing with it in the New York Post – has gotten quite a lot of attention in recent weeks, with Disney fans of all ages pointing out the flaws in the argument. Here are just a few of those responses.

Good Take

This sort of thing makes me so embarrassed to be a parent. I pray my kids get to be adults with enough resources to be childless in Disneyland if they choose. https://t.co/enacMZCw2t — Christi Eddleman 💖💜💙 (@christieddleman) July 23, 2019

Oooo

Just because you decide to bring the exhaustion of a child into your life does not mean that I can’t eat pretzels at Disney World, Karen. https://t.co/zGkljHwveM — Lisa Marie Walters (@MSorsomething) July 27, 2019

Welp

Didn’t really have a desire to go Disney before now, but after reading this ridiculous rant I’m ready to pop on a pair of Minnie ears. #SorryYourKidsSucks #TeamNoKids https://t.co/XnV1MnEHa8 — Greta, G-r-e-t-a (@Greta10565) July 23, 2019

Thank You

Wait… If people without children are banned AND people WITH children get to skip the line, will this not simply create an equally-long line of people who are skipping the line? https://t.co/a6OTzILbtP — Blossom 🌸 (@KittenFlower) July 21, 2019

Yep

WALT’S👏🏻WHOLE👏🏻GOAL👏🏻WAS👏🏻TO👏🏻MAKE👏🏻THINGS👏🏻THAT👏🏻EVERYONE👏🏻COULD👏🏻ENJOY.👏🏻



maybe stop shaming people for enjoying a freaking theme park. pic.twitter.com/b9VP7MhaRY — Katie is ready for BlimeyCon ✨ (@katiethehuman99) July 26, 2019

Exactly

No, dropping a *ridiculous* amount of money to take your kid to Disney World before they can properly form memories is weird. https://t.co/atablJxeqV — kate (@makeitloud) July 27, 2019

*Fire Emoji*

aren’t Mickey and Minnie a childless couple tho https://t.co/AD885Yv1Pz — Madeline Eussen (@maddiejoe17) July 24, 2019

Truth