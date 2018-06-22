Does ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom includes a post-credits scene to close out its runtime.

Spoilers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom follow. Major spoilers!

The Chris Pratt-lead dinosaur thrill ride saw Owen and his band of dinosaur-lovers try to protect the recreated species from villainous sellers and poachers. However, in doing so, the dinosaurs were unleashed on the world and left to roam freely, which is where the post-credits scene comes into play.

To conclude the film, the post-credits scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is very quick and lacks offering much insight to the future films. However, it does see a pair of pterodactyls perched on the Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas. It seems to be an indication of where the franchise will be headed, as a third installment of the Jurassic World franchise has been promised already.

Jurassic World 3 will release on June 11, 2021.

Current projections place Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film landing at an opening weekend box office as much as $150 million domestically this weekend, which would likely help it cross $600 million worldwide. The previous film opened up to a whopping $208 million domestically, which set the then-record for biggest opening weekend. The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Avengers: Infinity War have since toppled that record.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom quickly starts out as an explosive thrill ride,” ComicBook.com’s four-out-of-five star review for the new movie reads. “Chris Pratt‘s Owen returns in subdued form, not delivering as many lines as he needed to be, but always timing his charming expressions and wit with perfection. Subtle character moments between Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard‘s Claire are the first act’s character-driver while a larger plot unfolds simultaneously. Heavily supported by the perfectly timed every time comic relief from Justice Smith as newcomer to the franchise Franklin Webb, Fallen Kingdom is relentless out of the gate. As a small team, Claire’s group tasked with rescuing Jurassic World‘s dinosaurs from a volcanic eruption, openly paralleling real world animal rights issues.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now playing in theaters.