Most Domino’s Pizzas Are Half-Off Now Through the Weekend

Starting today, Domino’s is knocking off 50 percent regularly-priced pizza pies in a limited time summer kick-off event. Between now and July 21st, any pizza ordered online is eligible for the deal — the only catch? Pizzas already discounted or on special don’t qualify for the deal.

“Summer is officially here, which means plenty of sun and fun, and pizza, of course!” Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny said in a statement. “There’s no better way to enjoy the nice weather than by grabbing a half-price pizza and savoring it at the beach, by the pool, at a picnic, or wherever your favorite summer spot may be.”

The deal is meant to help promote one of the pizza chain’s newest marketing ploys in Domino’s Hotspots. Until now, the Domino’s apps required you to input an address. With the addition of the Hotspots feature to its website, Domino’s now allows its delivery drivers to deliver ordered pizzas to previously-designated public locations such as parks, beaches, landmarks, and the like. You can search Domino’s map of Hotspots here.

“Not at home? Not a problem,” said Fouracre. “The beauty of Domino’s Hotspots is having your favorite pizza delivered to you, wherever you are.”

The half-off deal is good through any internet-based Domino’s ordering methods, including the company’s website as well as their iPad, iPhone, Android, Windows, and Kindle-based mobile applications.

While Chick-fil-A was, by and large, the most popular fast food restaurant in 2018 according to the ACSI, Domino’s finished third among consumers in pizza restaurants. In terms of nation-wide chains, Domino’s was edged out by both Papa John’s and Pizza Hut.

