Drivable Bugatti Built Out Of LEGO Pieces

LEGO has outdone itself with its latest creation, creating not just a slick LEGO version of the Bugatti Chiron but one that is fully drivable.f

Yep, they actually created a fully working car made out of LEGO, and it’s gorgeous. The vehicle is fully drivable and can reach a speed of +20 km/h and has 5.3 horsepower, and while that isn’t as fast as an actual Bugatti (which can hit a top speed of 261 miles per hour), it is still pretty impressive that a LEGO car is dashing down the race track.

“The idea was to do the impossible…and make a car of more than 90% LEGO Technic elements. Powered by 2,304 LEGO Power Functions Motors. Inspired by the iconic Bugatti Chiron. It took over 13,000 hours to build and test and weighs 1,500 kg. First ever LEGO Technic transparent elements and no glue was used in the assembly. With LEGO Technic anything is possible.”

LEGO started building their interpretation of the Bugatti Chiron back in September of 2017, which stunningly contains no glue. Glue is typically used by LEGO in their larger projects, but they weren’t able to use it here since the vehicle needed to actually move (via Gizmodo).

In this case, the vehicle is built on a minimal steel framework that can carry the weight, which comes in at 1,500 pounds, and includes a human driver and a passenger.

The metal frame is the only non-LEGO part in the vehicle, which also features a full dashboard, shifter, and mirrors, though the features on the dashboard don’t actually work.

LEGO also had to make new parts to accommodate the vehicle, 56 in all and got it running thanks to 2304 Technic motors. Those motors allow it to hit around 18 mph, and it makes sense that this was the way to go for a motor, as a regular motor would require even more support in the weight department.

