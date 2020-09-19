The Rock Channels Black Adam and Rips Metal Gate Off Brick Wall

Dwayne Johnson channeled the strength of his DC Comics character, Black Adam, by ripping a metal gate off of its hinges. The feat is impressive, but not one about which Johnson feels proud. On Instagram, he explained that this was his gate. It malfunctioned after a power outage, and rather than waiting for the professionals to show up and fix the problem, the Rock took matters into his own hands. “Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work,” Johnson writes. “We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.

“My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates”

Hours later, Johnson posted a video surveying the damage. “Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️,” he writes. “I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈

“Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates”

Black Adam begins filming in early 2021 for theatrical release on December 22, 2021.