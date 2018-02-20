EXCLUSIVE: Long Beach Comic Expo Reveals Animation Panel Lineup

Long Beach Comic Expo has provided ComicBook.com with their schedule of animation panels for this year’s event.

Taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center from February 28 – March 1, the convention features a full lineup of informative and entertaining animation panels. The panels include multiple spotlights on Greg Weisman, a panel for G.I. Joe animation, and the presentation of the Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity.

Check out the full schedule events below, and check out the convention’s website for more information.

Saturday, February 28

10:30-12:00

Disney Afternoon

Host: Jesse Snider

Panelists: Katie Leigh, Greg Weisman, Jymn Magon, Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle

Disney Animation… and Beyond! Meet the talents behind some of your favorite animated series, as Disney luminaries take the stage to answer your questions and share behind-the-scenes stories! Join Producer Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Star Wars: Rebels, Creator of Gargoyles) Jim Cummings (voice actor, Darkwing Duck, Winnie the Pooh) Katie Leigh (Voice actress, Darkwing Duck, Gummi Bears) Jymn Magon (Co-Creator Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers, Creator of Talespin), Mark Zaslove (Co-Creator of Talespin) Bob Schooley (Co-Creator, Kim Possible, Co-Ex Producer Penguins of Madagascar), and Mark McCorkle (Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Co-Creator of Kim Possible. Moderated by Aaron Sparrow (Darkwing Duck: The Definitively Dangerous Edition).

Panelists: Bill Ratner (Flint); Mary McDonald-Lewis (Lady Jaye); Keone Young (Storm Shadow); Neil Ross (Shipwreck); Jerry Houser (Sci Fi); Hal Rayle (Deep Six).

Top Hollywood voice actors from Hasbro’s TV cartoon G.I. Joe: All-American Hero and the animated G.I. Joe: The Movie appear on a live panel to tell the behind-the-scenes stories of how this timeless TV cartoon has stayed popular and endures to this day.





12:30-2:00 PM

Greg Weisman: Gargoyles panel

Panelists: Thom Adcox (Voice of Lexington), Brigitte Bako (Voice of Angela), Keith David (Voice of Goliath), Elisa Gabrielli (Voice of Obsidiana), Carl Johnson (Composer), Frank Paur (Producer-Director), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Voice of Elisa Maza), Cree Summer (Voice of Hyena)

Jamie Thomason, (Voice Director) and Greg Weisman (Creator-Producer)

It’s been over twenty years, but the GARGOYLES fandom is still going strong. Come join the anniversary party, as series’ creator-producer Greg Weisman and director-producer Frank Paur (plus more guests TBA) talk in depth about the classic 90s animated television series and the comic books that followed.

2:00-3:30 PM

Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity Ceremony

Keynote speaker: Reginald Hudlin

Finalists for the Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity attending the event: Kelly Sue Milan (HEX11), Lisa K. Weber (HEX11), Nilah Magruder (M.F.K.), David Walker (SHAFT)



3:30-5:00 PM

Greg Weisman: Young Justice

Panelists: Cameron Bowen (Voice of Robin), Kristopher Carter (Composer), Kevin Grevioux (Voice of Black Beetle), Kevin Hopps (Writer), Phil LaMarr (Voice of Aquaman), Eric Lopez (Voice of Blue Beetle), Vanessa Marshall (Voice of Black Canary), Michael McCuistion (Composer), Masasa Moyo (Voice of Bumblebee), Andrew Robinson (Writer), Jason Spisak (Voice of Kid Flash), Jamie Thomason, (Voice Director), Greg Weisman (Writer-Producer)

4:00-5:00 PM

Robotech: Past, Present & Future

Panelist: Harmony Gold Creative Director Tommy Yune

Harmony Gold Creative Director Tommy Yune, covers the history of the animated series that introduced a generation to anime, and also discusses upcoming new releases in the wake of the announcement of the live action feature film



4:00-5:00 PM

Women of Animation: Katie Leigh

Panelist: Katie Leigh

Sunday, March 1

2:00-3:00 PM

Writing Animation

Panelists: Craig Miller (Beast Wars, Curious George), Joelle Sellner (Fifi: Cat Therapist, Ben 10: Omniverse), Dean Stefan (Matchbox Big Rig Buddies, Quack Pack), Len Uhley (Ben 10, Static Shock).

The ins and outs and secrets of writing animation for today’s television and internet market. Working writers and producers including Craig Miller (Beast Wars, Curious George), Joelle Sellner (Fifi: Cat Therapist, Ben 10: Omniverse), Dean Stefan (Matchbox Big Rig Buddies, Quack Pack). will answer your questions about what you need to know to write and sell scripts.