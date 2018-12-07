EXCLUSIVE: Revolution Chapter One Debuts on ComicBook.com

Revolution

The four chapters will each be debuting exclusively on ComicBook.com for one week before being made available for viewing on Revolution‘s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Revolution. Fans can also use the #RevolutionComic hashtag on Twitter to find out more information about the digital comic.

Revolution writers David Reed and Ryan Parrott handled the writing duties of the digital comic’s four chapters, after breaking the story in the writers’ room along with the rest of the Revolution creative team including Kripke, O’Bannon, Paul Grellong, David Rambo, Trey Callaway, Anne Cofell Saunders, Ben Edlund, Matt Pitts and Jim Barnes. Illustrated by Angel Hernandez, each of the four separate digital chapters will also have a specially designed cover, and will roll out every two weeks beginning today.

Here is the roll-out schedule for each chapter on ComicBook.com:

Chapter 1 – Monday, May 4

Chapter 2 – Monday, May 18

Chapter 3 – Monday, June 1

Chapter 4 – Monday, June 15

Check it out below.

