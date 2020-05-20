Fans Think Potential Oscar Postponement Due to Assumed Sweep by Trolls 2, Birds of Prey

Earlier today came the news that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are considering postponing next year’s Oscar ceremony. The Academy has not formally announced any plans one way or the other but a source told Variety that “definitive plans are far from being concrete” but that “it’s likely they’ll be postponed.” The news isn’t a huge surprise to movie fans given the litany of delays in Hollywood, but that hasn’t stopped many from assuming this potential delay is due to one major reason: The Academy doesn’t want to recognize the crop of films that have actually been released this year.

Films likes Trolls World Tour, Birds of Prey, and Sonic the Hedgehog have been some of the only major releases for the entire year, with many jokingly assuming they’d sweep the Oscars if the ceremony went on unimpeded. Needless to say, these three films (along with other notable 2020 releases like Bad Boys for Life, The Invisible Man, Dolittle, and Netflix’s Extraction & Spenser Confidential) aren’t exactly the type of films that The Academy is known for honoring. It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that more “Oscar Bait” type films will be released towards the later part of the year. For now though it’s unclear if studios are interested in debuting those movies in mostly empty theaters or on streaming platforms, all while still chasing Oscar gold.

Despite there being no real reason to believe in a conspiracy theory about The Academy worrying they’ll only be able to award films like Bloodshot, Brahms: The Boy II, and Underwater with Oscars, movie fans are still having a field day with that assumption with a variety of hilarious jokes. We’ve collected some of the best tweets on the subject which you can find below.

