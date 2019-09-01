Fans Share the Best Cosplays from Dragon Con in Atlanta

Dragon Con is currently in full swing in Atlanta, and con-goers have been posting various photos from the event. Tons of exciting people are in attendance, including Shazam star Zachary Levi, Good Omens‘ David Tennant, Wynonna Earp‘s Melanie Scrofano, Black Lightning‘s Christine Adams, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.‘s Steve Agee, Doctor Who‘s Freema Agyeman, The Gifted‘s Jamie Chung, Stranger Things’ Cary Elwes, Nightmare of Elm Street‘s Robert Englund, Arrow‘s Colton Haynes, Star Wars‘ Joonas Suotamo, and many more.
Dragon Con is described as “the largest multi-media, pop culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe.” The first event took place in 1987 and boasted mixing different types of fandoms, which has since become the norm at various conventions. You can learn more about the event here.
In true con fashion, Dragon Con is filled with some epic cosplays, which are being shared by various fans on social media. Here are some of the best/most fun costumes that are currently making the rounds at Dragon Con…
Mother of Dragons
Dany Stan friends! Look at this cosplay at #DragonCon!! She’s amazing!! pic.twitter.com/ncjVOrw3fF— Kristjen Ren 🚀🗡🐭📍DragonCon ATL (@StarHorseSolo) August 30, 2019
Star Wars Excellence
Make way for ducklings! #Dragoncon pic.twitter.com/9vIvrpeB1e— Obi-Done Kenobi (@thetorontokid) September 1, 2019
Extra Good Omens
Today at Dragoncon in Atlanta (I wasn’t there)….. Good Omens cos-players. @neilhimself @GoodOmensPrime pic.twitter.com/kEfAOTz1XG— Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) September 1, 2019
The King
The LED game is ON POINT #DragonCon pic.twitter.com/4GiQR3366m— Annalise Ophelian @ Dragon Con (@Dr_Ophelian) August 31, 2019
Neverending Sadness
I’m not at #DragonCon and my biggest regret is not being abale to see one of the best cosplays irl. pic.twitter.com/Zh0aFNoWMH— Shyguy (@ProfessorShyguy) August 31, 2019
Clever Cats
Favorite cosplay I’ve seen so far at #dragoncon pic.twitter.com/VMqN0Zxzoz— Mandy (@alittledizzy) August 30, 2019
Nifty Knights
This. Well done! @DragonCon #DragonCon2019 #DragonCon pic.twitter.com/YRhIiLCT49— Michael J. Martinez (@mikemartinez72) August 31, 2019
The Tech
🤯 That Wakandan technology is crazy! #DragonCon #BETxDragonCon #BlackCosplay pic.twitter.com/z4BHsmKbIr— BET (@BET) September 1, 2019
The Magic
Here we are, ready for day 3 at the ball, just like like Jareth & Sarah!— Samantha Smith (@SamSmithTweets) September 1, 2019
Wait, that may not be accurate.
🐉🔥 @kimrhodes4real @dragoncon #DragonCon
.📸: @Stands pic.twitter.com/MWTBoyl61B
And Perfect Puns
Bless this Starbucky #Dragoncon pic.twitter.com/MZDqnZlkjz— Obi-Done Kenobi (@thetorontokid) September 1, 2019
