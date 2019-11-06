Former Batman Ben Affleck Joins Alita Director’s New Thriller

The American Film Market continues to bring former members of the DCEU to exciting new projects. Earlier today it was revealed that former Deathstroke Joe Manganiello has signed on for the superhero film Archenemy, and now Studio 8 and Solstice Studios have announced they’ve recruited former Batman Ben Affleck for a project. Affleck will star in the action-thriller Hypnotic, described as a “mind-bending” movie from director Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel, the Spy Kids franchise). Rodriguez co-wrote the film with screenwriter Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island). This will mark the first collaboration between Ben Affleck and Robert Rodriguez.

The new film will star Affleck as a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while also investigating a string of impossible high-end heists. Rodriguez will produce alongside Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov and Solstice’s Guy Danella and John Graham

“Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including Argo and The Town, I have seen how his versatility and creativity has made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera,” Robinov said. “It’s very meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this uniquely riveting suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make a terrific film together.”

Affleck most recently appeared in the Netflix original film Triple Frontier and reprised his Chasing Amy role in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, reuniting with the director for the first time in eighteen years. The Academy Award winner is currently filming the dramatic thriller Deep Water and is attached to appear in The Last Duel from director Ridely Scott, a medieval drama that will see him reunite with Matt Damon on the screen and as co-writers. The filmmaker is also attached to direct two projects with the WWII film Ghost Army for Universal Pictures and a remake of Witness for the Prosecution, based on the Agatha Christie novel, for 20th Century Fox (this was in development prior to the Walt Disney company acquisition of Fox, making its future questionable).

Rodriguez most recently directed the sci-fi/thriller Red 11, as well as the blockbuster hit Alita: Battle Angel. His next feature film will be the Netflix original We Can Be Heroes, a superhero themed adventure starring Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, which is expected to debut on the streamer next year.