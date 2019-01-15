‘Frozen The Musical’ Casts First Woman To Play Olaf

Frozen the musical is getting a new Olaf, and Ryann Redmond will be the first woman to play the adorable living snowman.

The Frozen musical is undergoing some changes to the cast, and Redmond will take over the role of Olaf from Greg Hildreth (who played the character during the first year of the production) and Josh Gad, who voices the character in the films. Joe Carroll has also been added to the cast as Hans, while Noah J. Ricketts will now play the part of Kristoff (via THR).

The new cast is taking over for Hildreth, John Riddle, and Jelani Alladin, but Elsa and Anna will be sticking around. Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) have both extended their contracts. The new cast kicks things off on February 19th.

We can’t wait to see what Redmond’s take on the beloved character is, and thankfully we don’t have to wait very much longer. So Far Olaf has appeared in Frozen, Frozen Fever, and Olaf’s Frozen Aventure, and Gad will reprise the role as Olaf in the upcoming Frozen 2.

The show has been quite successful, and part of the reason is how the talented cast and crew bring the world of Frozen to life on stage. That includes those incredible costumes, and costume designer Christopher Oram relished the challenge.

“When you start researching yourself, you realize you’re stumbling across the same images they found when they were making the movie. My hope is that we’ve taken it in another direction, which I hope is a parallel one where people say, ‘Oh, yes, that’s the dress,’ but now it’s on a real body, behaving in a real way,” says Oram. “The film had an actual costume designer… so there was more detail for us to work with here, but we’re ultimately respecting what it is and allowing an audience to then be able to identify the cast. At no point does someone go, ‘You know what? Let’s put Elsa in black. That’ll probably look good, won’t it?’ She’s going to be in a beaded dress and it’s going to be pale blue and it’s going to look absolutely beautiful.”

Frozen 2 is slated to hit theaters on November 22nd.

