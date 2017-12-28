Gal Gadot And Chris Hemsworth To Present At Golden Globe Awards

Among the star-studded slate of presenters at the Golden Globes award show are geek culture icons Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth.

Gadot debuted as Wonder Woman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before truly dominating the role in the Wonder Woman and Justice League movies through 2017. Hemsworth first became Thor in 2011 and his since created an entire trilogy for the God of Thunder plus a pair of Avengers films with a third and fourth on the horizon.

The complete list of presenters for the Golden Globes include a number of actors who have appeared in comic book films, including Catwoman star Halle Berry, Green Hornet star Seth Rogen, the original Spider-Man trilogy’s J. Jonah Jameson and current Commissioner Gordon actor J.K. Simmons and Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The complete list of presenters at the Golden Globes includes Carol Burnett, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramírez, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watsonhave.

Seth Meyers will host the Golden Globes Awards ceremony airing on Sunday, January 7, 2018, live coast-to-coast on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Previously announced, Golden Globe-nominee Oprah Winfrey will be the recipient of the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Produced by dick clark productions (dcp) in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.