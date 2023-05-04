Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Anchorman, and Other PG-13 Movies With an F-Bomb

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a notable release for a number of reasons, not only for the finality of it being James Gunn’s last outing with Marvel Studios or it seemingly being the sendoff to this iteration of the team, but also because it marks the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to drop an F-bomb. As confirmed in a clip from the upcoming film, while Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord attempts to explain to Karen Gillan’s Nebula how to get into a car, his frustrations get the best of him as he expresses, “Open the f-cking door.” This line stood out to audiences not just because of it being the first use of the expletive in the MCU, but also due to the fact that PG-13 films typically avoid using the word altogether.

A widely held expectation of a PG-13 movie is that it is allowed one usage of the expletive, so long as the connotation isn’t sexual in nature. According to the MPA themselves, “A motion picture’s single use of one of the harsher sexually derived words, though only as an expletive, initially requires at least a PG-13 rating. More than one such expletive requires an R rating, as must even one of those words used in a sexual context. The Rating Board nevertheless may rate such a motion picture PG-13 if, based on a special vote by a two-thirds majority, the Raters feel that most American parents would believe that a PG-13 rating is appropriate because of the context or manner in which the words are used or because the use of those words in the motion picture is inconspicuous.”

Even though it seems like a rare occurrence to feature an F-bomb in a PG-13 film, there are a number of other noteworthy movies that scored a PG-13 with the use of just one, and in some instances two, F-bombs. One 1988 Tim Burton film even managed to secure a PG rating while including the expletive.

Scroll down to see other PG-13 movies that have included the four-letter word.

Spaceballs (1987)

“F-ck, even in the future nothing works!” – Dark Helmet

Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

“Don’t f-ck with the Lords of Hell.” – Gang Member

“Don’t f-ck with the babysitter.” – Chris

Beetlejuice (1988)

“Nice f-ckin’ model!” – Beetlejuice

[Editorial note: Beetlejuice has a PG rating with this usage, even with the MPA introducing the PG-13 rating in 1984]

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

“We’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tapdanced with Danny f-cking Kaye.” – Clark Griswold

Billy Madison (1995)

“If your dog gets lost you don’t look for an hour then call it quits. You get your ass out there and you find that f-cking dog.” – Billy

The Wedding Singer (1998)

“But it all was bullsh-t! It was a goddamn joke! And when I think of you, Linda, I hope you f-cking choke!” – Robbie Hart

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

“Knock Knock.” – Carl Hanratty

“Who’s there?” – Earl Amdursky

“Go f-ck yourselves.” – Carl Hanratty

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

“I’m Ron Burgundy. Go f-ck yourself, San Diego.” – Ron Burgundy

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

“F-ckin’ Chuck Norris.” – White Goodman

Fast Five (2011)

“Stay the f-ck out of my way.” – Luke Hobbs

Super 8 (2011)

“What the f-ck!” – Donny

X-Men: First Class (2011)

“Excuse me, I’m Eric Lehnsherr”. – Eric Lehnsherr

“Charles Xavier.” – Charles Xavier

“Go f-ck yourselves.” – Logan

Skyfall (2012)

“I f-cked this up, didn’t I?” – M

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

“Sounds like a bird, but it’s a f-cking ant.” – Hank Marlow

Ready Player One (2018)

“It’s f-cking Chucky!” – IOI Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

