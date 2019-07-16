Guy Fieri Makes Generous Offer to Feed the Area 51 Raiders

When the millions of Area 51 Raiders show up to the Nevada Desert in September, at least they’ll be well-fed. Celebrity chef and all-around good guy Guy Fieri has offered to make those partaking in the raid some ribs — some glowing, radioactive ribs. The fan-favorite personality and his team took to social media earlier this afternoon to share a picture of Guy standing above a grill flipping glowing green ribs.

Workin’ on some new recipes for the folks inside Area 51 👽 The Radioactive Ribs are lookin’ goooooood 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gW9GFqnvvQ — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 16, 2019

Like any other social posts Fieri posts, all kinds of responses make their way out of the woodwork with some fans plenty more excited than others. @khufuus, for example, may or may not have posted one heck of a NSFW response:

ugh daddy give that ectoplasm — megan ⚢ (@khufuus) July 16, 2019

@WeAreNumerOn20 asked the chef if he’d be willing to join the group on the front lines.

Sir will you be joining us on the front lines? — 🔞Number One🔞 (@WeAreNumberOn20) July 16, 2019

As of this writing, well over one million people have signed the now-infamous Facebook event calling for the raid. It’s become a cultural phenomenon in and of itself, with even chart-topping rapper Lil Nas X dedicating his latest music video to the event. Regardless of the seriousness in which some people are taking it, the United States Air Force — which owns and operates the facility — has offered a stern warning to any trespassers.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews said in a statement (via Yahoo). “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets”.

For those not super interested in the event, or anyone wanting to avoid any kind of conflict, one Nevada-based retailer has decided to live-stream the events of what goes down.

“Okay. Now we’re curious about the storming of #AREA51,” they wrote. “We’re going to live stream the “event” here at Area 15 to watch what goes down. And costumes and tin foil hats are required.”

It’s unclear if the retailer is actually being serious about the live-stream or if its just farming for e-mail address for a mailing list. Either way, it’s the digital age so some one, somewhere is going to be streaming it, you already know that.