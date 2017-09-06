Happy Wheels Animated Series Coming From Machinima

In the world of Happy Wheels, you can just get lost in the general delightfulness of everything. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, the local dog is peeing on a fire hydrant, and everything is as if portrayed in a storybook. That is until you land on a giant saw blade and decapitate yourself.

Ah yes, welcome to the wonder that is Happy Wheels, an online game created by Jim Bonacci which has amassed more than 1.2 billion playthroughs and tasks players with trying to make it through side-scrolling obstacle courses with the gore quotient dialed up to 12. The hit game is now getting a new series from Machinima and Bunim/Murray Productions, which will feature nine episodes of the bottled crazy that tends to populate this universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show will feature a number of recurring characters from the game, including Wheelchair Guy, Irresponsible Dad, and Lawnmower Man. You can view the first trailer in the clip above, and we’ve listed the cast bios down below.

Jordan Maron (CaptainSparklez) – Stephen (aka Business Guy)- A well-known YouTube personality specializing in Minecraft gameplay and themed music videos. (13.6M social followers)

Lance Stewart (Lance210) – Torso with a Head – Has quickly risen to become one of the top social media stars in the last year. With his honest and authentic approach to content, his presence exploded to almost 9M followers on Facebook and over 3M on Instagram. This year, Lance started his YouTube channels and his vlog channel is quickly closing in on 2M subscribers, becoming one of the fastest growing channels on the platform. (18.8M social followers)

Anna Brisbin (Brizzy Voices) -Janet (aka The Effective Shopper) – A popular online personality and voice over actress. Projects include: Machinima’s FYI, Valet, Tenured, and A Snow Globe Christmas. (1.9M social followers)

Ryan McNulty (xRPMx13) – Charles’ Dad – A well-known Minecrafter, playing Minecraft Hunger Games with CaptainSparklez, The BajanCandian and JeromeASF. His fans are good looking gamers and he is known as THE Incredibly Good Looking Gamer. (1.8M social followers)

Shanna Malcolm (HeyYoShanna) – Cop – An actress, and the well-known YouTube personality HeyYoShanna. Malcom has appeared in popular television series like Glee and Shameless and delivers hilariously unfiltered commentary on pop culture via her Ghetto Gaming series. (1.2M social followers)

Tyler Pappas (LogDotZip) -Store Manager – Best known for his YouTube series The Nomad, Crafting with Noobs, and Only One Command, Tyler Papas (LogDotZip) has one of the most popular Minecrafters out there. (1.4M social followers)

Jerome Aceti (JeromeASF) -Teen – One of the most recognizable Minecraft players on YouTube. His disarming nature and goofiness has drawn a core audience of loyal followers, through a mix of collaborative gameplay videos and vlogs that document his real-life adventures. (6.6M social followers)

Ricky Hayberg (RickyFTW) -Fred – An actor, writer, producer and co-host of Machinima’s ETC. (925K social followers)

Eliot Dewberry – Carl – An actor, writer and co-host of Machinima’s ETC. (925KM social followers)

Tay Zonday -The King – Best known for his “Chocolate Rain’ viral video, Tay Zonday is a People’s Choice Award-Nominated, YouTube Award-Winning, Webby Award-Winning singer-songwriter, actor, voice talent, and brand spokesperson with more than 160 million video views on YouTube. (1.6M social followers)

Happy Wheels debuts on Machinima November 15, and will be viewable on the Go90 app.