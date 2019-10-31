Heidi Klum Shares Transformation Into Gruesome Halloween Costume

We knew Heidi Klum would go all out for Halloween, and if you’ve been following her on Instagram you know she is definitely living up to that expectation. Klum has walked fans through every step of the costume process, giving them behind the scenes looks at putting together prosthetics and makeup to create a…well, we actually aren’t sure what she is. We just know she’s creepy and the costume is definitely making an impression. It could be a take on body works and showing pieces of the human anatomy put back together, or it could just be an original take on a zombie or Frankenstein creation.

Either way, it’s freaky, though it has been cool to see how something like this gets put together and made. Klum always impresses with her dedication to making complete looks and not just grabbing a costume from a store that anyone can buy, and her winning stream shows no signs of slowing down. You can check out some of the other videos and photos below.

Last year she and husband Tom Kaulitz went as Shrek and Fiona, and the costumes were epic. They didn’t just do green paint either, as there were full-on prosthetics on both and they recreated the look from the films perfectly. All they were missing was Donkey.

The year before that Klum dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video and even recreated the music video complete with Zombie dancers on America’s Got Talent.

In previous years she went as Jessica Rabbit, a butterfly, and even as several clones of herself. As for this year, we have no clue who she’s going to bring to life next, but we can’t wait to find out.

What do you think of Klum’s 2019 costume? Let us know in the comments!