Here Is What Daisy Ridley Could Look Like As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider

Things are looking up for fans of the Tomb Raider film franchise, as Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens actress Daisy Ridley has been in talks with MGM to take on the role of Lara Croft.

The film reboot will echo the feel of the video game reboot that Crystal Dynamics delivered a few years ago, with a younger Lara towards the beginning of her career. Artist Bosslogic has a habit of making great digital mockups and decided to do one featuring Ridley in the role. The look is right in line with the games, and it just reinforces how great a casting this would be.

She’s inherently likable, and for someone who is learning how to survive when everything is stacked against you, it would be hard not to root for Ridley on screen. Hopefully, this will be more than just art very soon. You can see more of Bosslogic’s fantastic art on his Deviant Art page.