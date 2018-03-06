Here Is What Jason David Frank Could Look Like As Bloodshot

Valiant Entertainment will soon be bringing some of their vaunted characters to the small screen courtesy of a new web series, and they may be enlisting a familiar name to play the hard to kill test subject Bloodshot. Now we have an idea of just what that might look like.

The company announced that Michael Rowe, who played Deadshot on The CW’s Arrow, will be playing the role of Ninjak in a new web series from Bat in the Sun. Bat in the Sun is known for their popular Super Power Beat Down videos, but Rowe isn’t the only Valiant hero they’re utilizing for the show, and recent social media happenings indicate that Jason David Frank might be suiting up as Bloodshot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to the creative stylings of BossLogic, fans can get an idea of what Frank could look like in the role, and if he looks anywhere close to what’s on display here, fans should be more than happy. That red circle on his chest is far less disturbing when it’s presented on the comic page, but BossLogic’s take on it certainly makes an impactful first impression.

All of this started when Frank, who is known best for his work as the Green and White Rangers on Power Rangers, posted on his Instagram that he would be signing exclusively at the Valiant booth at New York Comic-Con, and teased a big announcement, saying “Booked a new show by Valiant Entertainment directed by Bat in the Sun. Big Announcement at New York Comic Con.”

He added fuel to the fire by then following Jesse Fresco on Instagram. Fresco is a well known Valiant cosplayer, but more specifically is known for his standout Bloodshot cosplay, which he routinely brings to conventions.

New York Comic Con begins on October 7th, so luckily fans won’t have to wait long for new information. In the meantime, you can check out BossLogic’s other stunning work in the gallery.