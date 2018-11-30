‘Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin Letting People Vote to Determine His New Middle Name

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a little Macaulay Culkin, so the actor is asking fans to give him a unique Christmas present… a new middle name.

Currently, the former child star of Home Alone rocks Carson as his middle name, but he’s looking to mix things up. According to his website, Bunny Ears (which the actor describes as a lifestyle website that’s a cross between Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and The Onion), you have until Christmas Eve to cast your vote.

There are five options, all varying in degrees of silliness. Culkin went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to persuade viewers to cast their vote. While donning bunny ears, the two talked about Culkin’s decision to change his middle name.

“I was staring at my passport recently and stuff,” the actor explained, “and I was looking over my middle name.” This lead to the thought that he should “probably spruce up” his given name.

The five options are as follows:

1. “Macaulay Culkin,” which would make his name Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. Currently, this choice is way ahead in the polls, and was the option Fallon decided to vote for. Culkin said he likes the idea of being able to answer the frequent “Are you Macaulay Culkin?” question with, “Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.”

2. “Shark Week,” which is an interesting choice considering the actor has never watched Shark Week before.

3. “Kieran,” which is Culkin’s brother’s name. Apparently, Kieran Culkin suggested this choice. “This one might be my favorite,” said Fallon despite not voting for it.

4. “TheMcRibIsBack,” which was Questlove‘s favorite choice.

5. Finally, “Publicity Stunt,” which was suggested by Culkin’s girlfriend.

When questioned about the validity of this name change, Culkin assured Fallon, “Yes, I’m legally going to change my name.”

If you’d like to be a part of the voting process, you can cast your vote here.

“This poll is open till Christmas Eve so I can wake up to a wonderful present from everyone,” writes Culkin. “Sure, I might have gold plated watercraft, and chrome plated invisibility cloaks, but all I want for Christmas is a new middle name.”

If you’re itching for a holiday re-watch of Home Alone, it’s currently available to rent or buy on Amazon (or free with a STARZ subscription).