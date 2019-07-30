Here’s Where to Watch the People’s Champ Joey Chestnut Eat Hot Wings for 12 Hours Straight

National Chicken Wing Day is well underway and competitive eater Joey Chestnut is celebrating in the best way possible. Starting at 11 a.m. Eastern this morning, Chestnut took to a Hooters location in metropolitan Atlanta to eat chicken wings for 12 hours straight. As of this writing, the champ has eaten upwards of 310 wings with over two hours left to go. You can watch a live-stream of the event above.

It should be noted that while most competitive eating competitions involve the essence of time, this promo opportunity with Hooters isn’t a competition or world record push. The world record, however, belongs to All Pro Eating athlete Molly Schuyler, who downed 501 wings in 30 minutes at Wing Bowl XXVI. The series of annual Wing Bowl events — which have since been canceled — were not sanctioned by the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE). The IFOCE currently lists Chestnut as the record holder in two separate categories, both speed eating (7.61 lbs in 12 minutes) and long-form (183 in 30 minutes).

“He’s conquered nearly every eating challenge imaginable,” a Hooters spokesperson said in a release. “But Joey Chestnut is teaming up with Hooters for his biggest feat yet.”

Chestnut is coming off yet another major win, securing his 12th championship at the iconic Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th by eating 71 hot dogs.

August is another busy month for Major League Eating (MLE) with plenty of competitive events scattered throughout the month. The Fresno Tacos World Taco Eating Championship and The Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship are held August 17th in Fresno and Los Angeles, California, respectively. The Snowbird, UT-based Snowbird Bratwurst Eating Championship will take place August 24th while the month ends with the 2019 World Slopper Eating Championship (Pueblo, CO) and Buffalo Buffet Bowl (Buffalo, NY) and August 31st.

For more information on the IFOCE and Major League Eating, you can check out their website here.

