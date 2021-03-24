Houston Tumlin, Talladega Nights Star, Dies at 28

Houston Tumlin, a favorite child actor from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, has passed away. The former child actor was 28 years old.

According to a report by. Variety, Tumlin died on Tuesday, March 23 at his home in Alabama. Reports confirmed the former actor died by suicide, and his girlfriend Charity Robertson mourned Tumlin with a public post on Facebook.

“My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on. I love your smart mouth, your “i’m always right” attitude, your hugs, your kisses, your touch.. Just YOU,” Robertson wrote.

“I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, and oh man could the list go on,” she continued. “I love you so much Houston Lee and thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other.”

Earlier this year, Tumlin posted a photo of himself on Instagram commemorating his first and only time on the big screen. He shared a picture taken of himself and co-star Grayson Crussell on the red carpets. Tumlin has reflected on his work in Talladega Nights before on social media, and he seemed to have fond memories of being on set.

“I remember a ton of Connect Four, numerous apologies to Ted Manson for allegedly ‘throwing his old war medals off the bridge,’ acting like Legolas running around with @mslesliebibb’s hair extensions, and being carried around atop the broad shoulders of Michael Clarke Duncan,” Tumlin wrote back in August 2019.

Our thoughts are with Tumlin’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.