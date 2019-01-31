Infamous Candy Hearts Won’t be Available This Valentine’s Day

January is almost over which means it’s just about time to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re a sucker for romance or someone who believes it’s a holiday made up to placate the greeting card companies, there’s probably one thing most of us agree on: the wide range of available candy in February is awesome.

Unfortunately, this year is going to feel a little less magical with one candy staple missing from the shelves. Sweethearts, everyone’s favorite chalky treat with messages of love, won’t be seen in stores this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to CNBC, the candy’s original producer, Necco, went out of business last year. However, don’t let this news ruin your Valentine’s Day just yet. The candy should be back on the shelves in 2020. The candy has a a new owner, Spangler Candy Company, and they intend on bringing the candy back next year.

While they may not be the most delicious candy out there, CandyStore.com reports that conversation hearts are the holiday’s most popular treat.

“Conversation hearts have been rising in popularity for years, but they were always stuck behind those heart-shaped boxes of chocolates,” CandyStore explains. “That all changed last year when conversation hearts rose above the heart boxes to claim the top spot.” Wow. Shut down in their prime!

CandyStore estimates that with Sweethearts going off the shelves, sales will fall by an estimated 80%. “If the biggest brand vanished, would conversation hearts still be the most popular candy? Not even close,” they report.

“There are competing brands, but Sweethearts is the original, most recognized and most favored. Sweethearts’ hold some level of sentimental value for most people in the US. Their nostalgia factor is strong,” CandyStore adds.

Apparently, Necco worked very hard on the Sweetheart production, producing about 100,000 pounds of the candy every single day, which came out to be about 8 billion conversation hearts a year.

While the conversation hearts won’t be reigning supreme in 2019, there are still plenty of yummy options for you to gift to your loved ones (or just buy for yourself in bulk). Apparently, Valentine’s Day is “estimated to generate over $1.8 billion in candy sales.” That is so much candy, our teeth hurt just thinking about it.

CandyStore also wants you to know that there’s a good chance you might see Sweethearts that are leftover from last year online. To learn more about candy expiration dates click here.

Will you be missing Sweethearts this year? Tell us in the comments!