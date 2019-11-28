The Internet Has A Lot Of Questions About Ciara Being On The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Float

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade delivered all the usual suspects in terms of giant balloons sailing over the city skyline, including a Red Power Rangers, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. Thing is, as with every yearly Parade, there are always a few surprises awaiting fans who tune into the festivities, and this year was no different. One of the more interesting combinations included the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles celebrating with music superstar Ciara, who performed hits on the float alongside the heroes in a half shell, and fans were quite curious about that team-up.

Ciara performed hits like Melanin and Level Up while the float sailed down the street, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were waving to hands on the same float. It’s a unique team-up to be sure, and the internet has plenty of questions regarding how it came to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ciara shared a photo of herself with the fearsome foursome on social media, which you can find below.

Had a couple of slices of Pizza with my guys for #Thanksgiving! Ninja Turtles! Thanks for having me @Nickelodeon – Kawabunga 🍕#MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/QZ9PpLSdDT — Ciara (@ciara) November 28, 2019

“Had a couple of slices of Pizza with my guys for #Thanksgiving! Ninja Turtles! Thanks for having me

@Nickelodeon – Kawabunga 🍕#MacysDayParade”

The internet definitely had some thoughts, and we’ve included some of our favorite reactions below.

Ciara on a ninja turtles float performing “Level Up” is kinda… iconic? — Jake Lahah (@jakelahah) November 28, 2019

“Ciara on a ninja turtles float performing “Level Up” is kinda… iconic?”

“CIARA! PICTURE THIS: YOUR NEW SINGLE ANNNNNND… THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES!” #MacysThanksgivingDayParade — Kara (@thebostonista) November 28, 2019

‘”CIARA! PICTURE THIS: YOUR NEW SINGLE ANNNNNND… THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES!” #MacysThanksgivingDayParade”

The #MacysDayParade does the most random things and somehow makes them acceptable. A giant half dragon half turkey made of legos? Sure! Ciara performing Melanin with the ninja turtles? Absolutely! Al Roker running from a stick of butter? …Probably not planned but ok! — Angela Chapman (@TheAngelaNancy) November 28, 2019

“The #MacysDayParadedoes the most random things and somehow makes them acceptable. A giant half dragon half turkey made of legos? Sure! Ciara performing Melanin with the ninja turtles? Absolutely! Al Roker running from a stick of butter? …Probably not planned but ok!”

ciara shaking her ass while singing level up on a ninja turtles float was iconic — 𝕃𝕠𝕝𝕒 🎠 (@ThatLockedDoor) November 28, 2019

“ciara shaking her ass while singing level up on a ninja turtles float was iconic”

Shortly followed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ciara, the crossover event we’ve all been waiting for — Stephanie H. Damassa (@SLHDC) November 28, 2019

“Shortly followed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ciara, the crossover event we’ve all been waiting for”

What did you think of the Turtles Ciara mash-up? Let us know in the comments!