James Gunn Officially Listed as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Executive Producer

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been confused after the firing of James Gunn. He was not only supposed to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but was also said to be the shepherd of Marvel Studios‘ cosmic future for the franchise. But it looks like his position is back in tact, according to recent news about the new Avengers movie.

According to a new update from Walt Disney Studios, Gunn will serve as an Executive Producer for Avengers: Endgame, reprising his duties in shepherding the Guardians in Avengers: Infinity War.

It’s not clear if Gunn’s will be given back his duties as the leader of the MCU cosmic corner, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said that his role was “blown out of proportion” after the director was first fired.

“His influence was Guardians. It was Guardians,” Feige told CinemaBlend. “It was his input on Guardians and the Avengers films, as you’ve seen in Infinity War, and on the Guardians 3 script, which we’re still using. So you’ll see that influence. I think online, sort of the notion of ‘architect across multiple cosmic things’ was slightly blown out of proportion.”

That might be a bit of damage control considering Gunn was fired by parent company Disney after offensive tweets surfaced. But now that he’s back, the filmmaker might have more of a say in the future of the cosmic corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gunn himself spoke out on his role in the MCU during an interview with IGN over a year ago.

“It’s already a part of what I’m doing with Marvel and the conversations that Kevin and I have every day. When we’re talking about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and that story, that’s a story that will lead to other stories,” Gunn said. “It’s innate to the DNA that that’s the end of a trilogy but it’s the beginning of a whole other element of the Marvel Cosmic universe. That’s a part of what I’m doing now.”

We’ll see if Gunn returns to his same role after Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

