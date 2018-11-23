Jell-O Is Making Edible Slime

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Jell-O is launching a line of edible slime.

Slime has become an increasingly popular product for kids in recent years, although usually it is more akin to Play-Doh — non-toxic, but inedible — than Jell-O. In the coming weeks, though, Jell-O will launch a new kind of just-add-water slime that is being billed as the first edible slime produced by a major brand.

The Jell-O Play slime comes in strawberry-flavored unicorn and a lime-flavored monster varieties, and each canister contains two batches of slime.

Like other play-slimes, the Jell-O brand stuff supposedly washes away easily with soap and water.

Amazon is taking pre-orders now and it will be available in stores next month.

Here’s how Jell-O describes the product on its Amazon listing:

UNICORN SLIME IS SO MUCH FUN. The slime stretches if you pull it slowly, but snaps if you pull it apart fast. It’s firm if you squeeze it, but it can also pour and drip like a liquid!

EASY TO MAKE. Just add water to the mix to create your own pink slime. Includes scoop for easy measuring. Each canister makes 2 big batches of slime.

100% EDIBLE. Unicorn Slime is 100% edible and tastes great. You can play with it and eat it! GREAT FOR PARTIES. A perfect activity for parties, birthdays, and more. You and your kids will love making and playing with slime.

TRY OUR OTHER EDIBLE TOYS! JELL-O Play also offers other fun edible toys, like the Ocean B+E Kit that comes with molds to make edible blocks, and Edible Ocean with Stickers, which comes with ocean-themed stickers you can eat!

