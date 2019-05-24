Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique Wants to Change Name to X-Women in New Dark Phoenix TV Spot

It’s been nearly 20 years, but the X-Men franchise is finally coming to a close in cinemas with the release of Dark Phoenix. And much like in the field of comic books, the X-Men helped put superhero on the map in movie theaters. And in both the comic books and in the movies, some of the most popular characters in the franchise are the women such as Storm, Jean Grey, Mystique, Kitty Pryde, and many more.

Dark Phoenix seems to be giving these characters the spotlight, as evidenced by this new clip in which Jennifer Lawrence as Raven Darkholme / Mystique lobbies to change the name of her team. Check it out in the video player above!

Many of the female members of the X-Men have been beloved by comic fans ever since the franchise first launched. From Jean Grey to Storm to Scarlet Witch to Polaris to Psylocke to Dazzler to Rogue to Kitty Pryde to Jubilee to Emma Frost to Magik to Domino to Dani Moonstar to Armor to Pixie to X-23 and beyond, the X-Women have always been strong and dominant. So it’s not exactly a terrible request for the ladies to get some recognition in the team name.

Dark Phoenix will be the end of the current run of the franchise, but some fans are still holding out hope that the cast will continue to play a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But actor Tye Sheridan told ComicBook.com that he’s unsure of their future beyond this film.

“There weren’t any talks with us,” the Cyclops actor told us. “I don’t know if there’ve been an internal conversation… I don’t know. I think this franchise has a lot of potential, it always has. I’d love to see it continue in some form, even if there spin-offs and characters do their own movies independently. I think it’s definitely something that should be explored.”

And while some fans might thing that Marvel Studios has already figured it out, the ink has only just dried on the Disney/Fox deal that made all of this a possibility. Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg explained that he’s not sure what the future holds either.

“The easy answer is, no, I don’t know the answer,” Kinberg told ComicBook.com. “And I don’t know that Marvel or Disney knows the answer yet either. I think everybody is still figuring it out.”

Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.