Jon Favreau Reportedly Returning for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2

This year is shaping up to be a huge event for Star Wars fans, as we’re going to get a major film, video game, and the first live-action series before the calendar turns. A few lucky fans got their first glimpse at The Mandalorian during Star Wars Celebration last month. And while most of us are waiting to see the show premiere on Disney’s new streaming service, Lucasfilm is already preparing for the future.

According to a new report from Discussing Film, Lucasfilm is bringing back showrunner Jon Favreau for the second season of The Mandalorian, well before the premiere of the first episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous reports indicated that Lucasfilm was already planning to move forward with a second season of the Star Wars series set for Disney+ but the news of Favreau’s involvement is a huge boon. This is the director who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe by directing the first two Iron Man movies.

He’s also become a bigger player in Walt Disney Studios, directing the live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book and is also helming the highly anticipated reboot of The Lion King. He’s basically become Disney film royalty, and Lucasfilm has reportedly secured his talents for a second season of their flagship Star Wars show.

Favreau has gone on record many times about his love of the Star Wars franchise. While speaking with legendary director James Cameron about the project, he revealed how he was trying to stay true to the scope of George Lucas’ original film.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” Favreau said at an event for the Directors Guild of America.

Cult-favorite filmmaker Werner Herzog, who plays a role in the new series, praised Favreau’s approach to the new series.

“As an actor, you see the entire planet on which you are [standing]. You see the landscape, you see the formation,” Herzog said to AP Entertainment. “The camera could even be handheld and move in-between us, sees the same landscape, it’s not green screen and artificiality. It brings movie-making back where it should be. It’s phenomenal, [a] phenomenal achievement.”

We’ll see what Herzog is talking about when The Mandalorian launches alongside Disney+ on November 12th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!