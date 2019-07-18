Katy Perry Fans Are Petitioning Her to Sing E.T. During Area 51 Raid

The Internet is full of trends and the latest is a bizarre delight! A recent and unexpected sensation is the “Storm Area 51” raid, which began as a Facebook event that has now reached over 1.6 million attendees. The event has even attracted celebrities with Lil Nas X offering to perform at the raid, and Guy Fieri offering to feed the raiders. Even Machete star, Danny Trejo, wants in on the action. Bud Light also changed their profile picture to an alien and joked that any space creature who makes it out alive will get a free drink. Now, people are making demands of what they’d like to see happen at the event, which is supposed to take place on September 20th. Many people have taken to Twitter to request that Katy Perry sing “E.T.” at the raid.

petition for Katy Perry to sing E.T at the Area 51 raid half-time — katie (@katiewbr) July 16, 2019

me daydreaming about how sickening E.T. by Katy Perry would sound like at Area 51 pic.twitter.com/HVUCDvuOa0 — Pop Cult. (@suddenlyistan) July 17, 2019

Katy Perry: *plays E.T. during Area 51 raid Aliens: pic.twitter.com/3NnDX3IGvp — whatzittooya (@idunnomanlmao) July 18, 2019

So far, the pop singer hasn’t responded to the request, but considering she has (literally) the most followers on Twitter (107.7 million), there’s a good chance she’s not aware. If you’re not familiar with “E.T.,” you can check it out on YouTube here.

Currently, it’s unclear if celebrities like Lil Nas X are actually serious about their participation, but the rapper/singer has already committed pretty hard. He released a music video for the latest “Old Town Road” remix which revolves around the event. The animated video shows Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey riding up on the military base, and finding everything from aliens to Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet to Keanu Reeves cosplaying Naruto. He also tweeted this a couple of days ago:

For those that don’t know, Area 51 is the Nevada-based facility run by the U.S. Air Force. It is a highly classified facility, which many theories point to as the primary place where extraterrestrial discoveries are kept under lock and key. Naturally, a lot of those conspiracies have leaked into popular culture, giving us countless examples of TV shows and films that use Area 51 as inspiration for all kinds of sci-fi or sci-fi horror fantasy scenarios.

What do you think of all this Area 51 attention? Would you like Katy Perry to get involved? Tell us in the comments!