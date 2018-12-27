Kermit the Frog Teases Big Muppet Plans in 2019

There’s nothing more inviting and comforting than The Muppets and we miss seeing them on our big and small screens. It has been two years since ABC cancelled The Muppets., a short-lived sitcom featuring our favorite felt friends. We’re still a little bitter about it and have been waiting for new Muppets content ever since…

Well, we might not have to wait much longer, because Kermit the Frog just teased something new for 2019! Everyone’s favorite amphibian paid a visit to KCAL9 in Los Angeles this week to promote the production of The Wonderful Winter Of Oz, an alternate stage production of The Wizard of Oz that’s playing at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium through Sunday, Decemeber 30th, 2018.

Kermit is playing the very important role of the Wizard in the show, making him the only Muppet to make an appearance. He’s starring alongside Marissa Jaret Winokur, who is best known for her Tony-winning performance as the original Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray on Broadway. The production also features Mackenzie Ziegler of Dance Moms fame and

Juan Pablo Di Pace of Fuller House.

“It’s a lot of fun to do this kind of show in the holiday season,” Kermit explains.

The production has a modern spin to it, with lots of contemporary music, including a “certain rainbow song,” which Kermit coyly teases in the interview.

When it comes to live theatre, Kermit has a little bit of practice, and he’s excited to experience the live audiences once again. “It’s great to be able to hear the audience laugh instead of just listening to Statler and Waldorf boo,” he joked.

Sadly, when asked about Miss Piggy, the famous frog confirmed they are still broken up, however, they remain close friends. We can only assume that Muppets live forever, so we’re still holding out hope for a reconciliation.

The big question remains… what’s next for The Muppets?

“We’ve got a big surprise planned for the new year,” Kermit teases. “I’d tell you what it was, but I don’t know what is is, either. Let me know if you hear anything!”

We’re really hoping it’s going to be another film, especially since it’s been four years since Muppets Most Wanted was released. We’ll never stop hoping that ABC will revive the short-lived Muppets sitcom, but that’s certainly a long shot. Either way, we’re thrilled at the prospect of more Muppets in 2019!

If you live in the Pasadena area, you can get tickets to The Wonderful Winter Of Oz here.